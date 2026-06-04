JLL Negotiates 691,667 SF Industrial Lease in Adairsville, Georgia

ADAIRSVILLE, GA. — JLL has arranged a 691,667-square-foot, full-building lease at International Commerce Center, an industrial facility located northwest of Atlanta in Adairsville. The tenant is Pactra USA Inc., a third-party logistics firm and the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean company Pactra.

Ben Pridemore and Ryan Hoyt of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Wirth and Scott Plomgren of BroadPoint Partners represented the landlord, Houston-based Welcome Group.

International Commerce Center features 40-foot clear heights, 124 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 190-foot truck courts, 388 auto parking spaces and 254 trailer parking spaces. The property includes proximity to the I-75 corridor and the Appalachian Regional Port.