Thursday, June 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
International Commerce Center in Adairsville, Ga., will be fully leased to Pactra USA Inc., a third-party logistics firm.
GeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

JLL Negotiates 691,667 SF Industrial Lease in Adairsville, Georgia

by John Nelson

ADAIRSVILLE, GA. — JLL has arranged a 691,667-square-foot, full-building lease at International Commerce Center, an industrial facility located northwest of Atlanta in Adairsville. The tenant is Pactra USA Inc., a third-party logistics firm and the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean company Pactra.

Ben Pridemore and Ryan Hoyt of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Wirth and Scott Plomgren of BroadPoint Partners represented the landlord, Houston-based Welcome Group.

International Commerce Center features 40-foot clear heights, 124 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 190-foot truck courts, 388 auto parking spaces and 254 trailer parking spaces. The property includes proximity to the I-75 corridor and the Appalachian Regional Port.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 332,309 SF Shopping Center...

Red Oak Capital Provides $7.7M Acquisition Loan for...

Nestle USA Signs 524,252 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 47,000 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 450,330 SF Industrial Building...

JLL Arranges $46M Loan for Refinancing of Northeast...

Blueprint Arranges Refinancing for 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

JLL Brokers $50.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in...

Roadside Development, Hudson Bay Capital Acquire 600,000 SF...