JLL Arranges $7.2M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial, R&D Building in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $7.2 million loan for the refinancing of a 63,200-square-foot industrial/research and development building in the Northern New Jersey city of Edison. The property was built in 1970 and features a clear height of 20 feet, three loading docks and both traditional lab and office space. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Signature Bank on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based Northpath Investments. The building was fully leased at the time of the loan closing.