JLL Arranges $7.4M Sale of Distribution Building in Wilkesboro, North Carolina

WILKESBORO, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $7.4 million sale of an 80,000-square-foot, single-tenant industrial facility in Wilkesboro that is triple net leased to InterFlex Group, a provider of flexible and sustainable packaging solutions.

Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally, Dave Andrews, Zach Lloyd, Michael Scarnato and Josh McArdle of JLL represented the seller, Effingham, Ill.-based Agracel Inc., in the transaction. McLean, Va.-based Gladstone Commercial Corp. acquired the property, which was a build-to-suit in 2014 for InterFlex. With 12.7 years of remaining on the lease term, the tenant uses the facility for its manufacturing and distribution of packaging products.

Situated on 9.2 acres at 251 Industrial Drive, the facility is adjacent to US-421, which connects to North Carolina’s Triad region. The location is also proximate to Interstates 77 and 40, providing connectivity to Charlotte and Raleigh, as well as Interstate 85. The property is also located less than two miles from InterFlex’s North American headquarters.