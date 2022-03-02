REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $7.4M Sale of Distribution Building in Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Wilkesboro facility

Situated on 9.2 acres at 251 Industrial Drive, the facility is adjacent to US-421, which connects to North Carolina’s Triad region.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $7.4 million sale of an 80,000-square-foot, single-tenant industrial facility in Wilkesboro that is triple net leased to InterFlex Group, a provider of flexible and sustainable packaging solutions.

Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally, Dave Andrews, Zach Lloyd, Michael Scarnato and Josh McArdle of JLL represented the seller, Effingham, Ill.-based Agracel Inc., in the transaction. McLean, Va.-based Gladstone Commercial Corp. acquired the property, which was a build-to-suit in 2014 for InterFlex. With 12.7 years of remaining on the lease term, the tenant uses the facility for its manufacturing and distribution of packaging products.

