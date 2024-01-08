Monday, January 8, 2024
JLL Arranges $7.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $7.5 million sale of a 26-unit apartment building located at 200 Mott St. in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood. The seven-story building houses one- and two-bedroom units and a retail space that is leased to an Italian restaurant. Hall Oster, Guthrie Garvin, Teddy Galligan, Conrad Martin, Braedon Gait and Bradford Burton of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the deal. The buyer plans to implement a value-add program.

