JLL Arranges $70.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $70.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 108-unit apartment building located at 200 E. 23rd St. in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood. Known as Gemma Gramercy, the newly constructed building rises 20 stories and was 80 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, coworking space, lounge and entertainment room, media room and package handling services. Evan Pariser, Michael Shmuely, Michael Zaremski and John Flynn of JLL originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, SMA Equities.