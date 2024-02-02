Friday, February 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Gemma-Gramercy-Manhattan
SMA Equities developed Gemma Gramercy, a 108-unit apartment building in Manhattan, under the city’s 421-A tax program, resulting in 25 percent of the units being reserved as affordable housing.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $70.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $70.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 108-unit apartment building located at 200 E. 23rd St. in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood. Known as Gemma Gramercy, the newly constructed building rises 20 stories and was 80 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, coworking space, lounge and entertainment room, media room and package handling services. Evan Pariser, Michael Shmuely, Michael Zaremski and John Flynn of JLL originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, SMA Equities.

You may also like

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $26M Sale of Bronx...

Level99 Opens 40,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Providence

Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 39-Unit Apartment...

Crate & Barrel Outlet to Open 23,400 SF...

Terra, New Valley Obtain $127M Refinancing for Metro...

Avatar Financial Provides Bridge Loan for 460-Room Hilton-Branded...

Newmark Negotiates $39.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Facility in...

Axcelis Technologies Signs 95,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Zimmel Associates Negotiates 70,000 SF Industrial Lease in...