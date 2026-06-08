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TriState-Distribution-Center-Claymont-Delaware
Situated adjacent to I-95 with connectivity to I-495 and the Commodore Barry Bridge, Tri-State Distribution Center in Claymont, Delaware, provides access to more than 1.3 million consumers within 30 minutes and nearly 6.1 million people within a 60-minute drive time.
DelawareDevelopmentIndustrialNortheast

JLL Arranges $70M in Bridge Financing for Delaware Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

CLAYMONT, DEL. — JLL has arranged $70 million in bridge financing for Tri-State Distribution Center, a 525,000-square-foot industrial building located about 25 miles outside of Philadelphia in Claymont, Delaware. The property features a clear height of 40-feet, an ESFR sprinkler system, 130-foot truck court depths, four drive-in ramps with overhead doors and “ample” trailer and car parking allotments. Construction began in August 2023. Michael Pagniucci, Chad Orcutt, Chris Drew, Ethan Rodgers and Michelle Morgenstern of JLL arranged the debt through Chicago-based Pearlmark on behalf of the owner, a joint venture between New York City-based KPR Centers LLC and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC.

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