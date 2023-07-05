JLL Arranges $70M Sale of Silicon Valley Multifamily Portfolio

CAMPBELL AND SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of three garden-style apartment communities in Silicon Valley for approximately $70 million.

The portfolio includes: Appletree, a 72-unit community in Campbell; Vista Point, a 68-unit property in Santa Clara; and Cedartree, a 50-unit asset that is also located in Santa Clara. All properties offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

Ryan Wagner, Brandon Geraldo and Matt Kroger led the team that represented the private seller and procured three unique buyers. Further details were not disclosed.