Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Appletree is a 72-unit apartment community in Campbell, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $70M Sale of Silicon Valley Multifamily Portfolio

by Jeff Shaw

CAMPBELL AND SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of three garden-style apartment communities in Silicon Valley for approximately $70 million. 

The portfolio includes: Appletree, a 72-unit community in Campbell; Vista Point, a 68-unit property in Santa Clara; and Cedartree, a 50-unit asset that is also located in Santa Clara. All properties offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

Ryan Wagner, Brandon Geraldo and Matt Kroger led the team that represented the private seller and procured three unique buyers. Further details were not disclosed.

You may also like

Thompson Thrift Plans 308-Unit Stella Multifamily Property in...

CBRE Brokers $12.1M Sale of Two Apartment Communities...

Peak Capital Partners Acquires 96-Unit Park Station Apartments...

Sip Fresh Signs Franchise Deal for Three Locations...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 132,156 SF Clearwater Springs...

Quantum Arranges Sale of 9,589 SF Retail Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 60-Room Hotel...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 51,329 SF Industrial Building...

Woodmont Properties Completes Lease-Up at 443-Unit Apartment Community...