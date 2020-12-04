JLL Arranges $71.5M Sale of Industrial Facility Near Orlando

The property is situated within the 180-acre Mid-Florida Logistics Park, 20 miles northwest of downtown Orlando.

APOPKA, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $71.5 million sale of a 289,839-square-foot industrial facility in Apopka. The property is situated within the 180-acre Mid-Florida Logistics Park, 20 miles northwest of downtown Orlando. The seller, BlueScope Properties Group, delivered the asset in July on a build-to-suit basis for an undisclosed beverage company. The asset features 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, cold storage capacity with space for 6,200 pallets, five cold dock doors and 10 dry dock doors. John Huguenard, Sean Devaney, Julia Silva, Luis Castillo, Brian Walsh and Keith Largay of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Realty Income Corp. acquired the property.