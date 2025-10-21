JLL Arranges $73.2M Refinancing for Shopping Center Portfolio in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $73.2 million in permanent financing for the Chandler Shopping Center Portfolio, a two-property retail portfolio in Chandler. JLL represented the borrower, a joint venture managed by a real estate investment trust, in securing the five-year, fixed-rate loans through a national bank. The financing was structured as one loan secured by two mortgages: $51 million for Chandler Festival and $22.2 million for Chandler Gateway.

The portfolio encompasses 616,639 square feet of retail space along Chandler Boulevard. TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Nordstrom Rack and PetSmart are tenants at the 354,548-square-foot Chandler Festival. The 262,091-square-foot Chandler Gateway is anchored by Walmart and Hobby Lobby.

Kevin MacKenzie, Jon Mikula, Jason Carlos, Quin Madden and Tyler Naughten of JLL represented the borrower in the financing.