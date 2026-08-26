Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

JLL Arranges $73.5M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Power Center in McCandless, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MCCANDLESS, PA. — JLL has arranged a $73.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 387,771-square-foot retail power center in McCandless, a northern suburb of Pittsburgh. McCandless Crossing was 99 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, with Lowe’s Home Improvement, T.J. Maxx, Trader Joe’s, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading serving as the anchor tenants. The overall tenant roster has a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.7 years. Nick Unkovic, Claudia Steeb and Zachary Barone of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide on behalf of the owner, AdVenture Champion Partners.

You may also like

George Comfort & Sons Underway on Renovation of...

JLL Secures $66.9M Refinancing for Active Adult Community...

Kislak Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Apartment Building in...

SVN Chicago Commercial Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Retail...

Burnham-Ward Properties Buys Retail Center in Tustin, California,...

Colliers Brokers $11.3M Sale of Kellogg Square Retail...

Newmark Arranges $277M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Knighthead Funding Provides $65M Loan for Refinancing of...

TCB Breaks Ground on 45-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...