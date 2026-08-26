JLL Arranges $73.5M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Power Center in McCandless, Pennsylvania

MCCANDLESS, PA. — JLL has arranged a $73.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 387,771-square-foot retail power center in McCandless, a northern suburb of Pittsburgh. McCandless Crossing was 99 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, with Lowe’s Home Improvement, T.J. Maxx, Trader Joe’s, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading serving as the anchor tenants. The overall tenant roster has a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.7 years. Nick Unkovic, Claudia Steeb and Zachary Barone of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide on behalf of the owner, AdVenture Champion Partners.