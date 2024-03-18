JLL Arranges $73.6M Acquisition Loan for National Four-Property Industrial Portfolio

MIAMI — JLL has arranged a $73.6 million acquisition loan for a four-property industrial portfolio. The assets are located in Fremont, Calif.; Houston; Gouldsboro, Pa.; and Tampa, Fla. Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Nicole Barba of JLL’s Miami office, along with JLL colleagues Colby Mueck (Houston), Michael Pagniucci (Philadelphia) and Taylor Gimian (San Francisco), arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a fund of Houston-based Hines. The four properties were fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of financing, including Coca-Cola, Tesla, Sysco, Costco and Americold.