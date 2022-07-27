REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $73.7M Sale of Apartment Community in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Rush Creek Apartments offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 988 square feet.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — JLL has arranged the $73.7 million sale of Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit multifamily community located at 7148 Brockton Lane in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove. Constructed in 2021, Rush Creek offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 988 square feet. Individual units feature granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, energy-efficient appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. Community amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, swimming pool with a sundeck, heated underground parking and an outdoor patio.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between St. Cloud, Minn.-based Trident Development and West Palm Beach, Fla.-based North American Development Group. JLL also provided a $47.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller. Brock Yaffe led the JLL team representing the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  