JLL Arranges $73.7M Sale of Apartment Community in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Rush Creek Apartments offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 988 square feet.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — JLL has arranged the $73.7 million sale of Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit multifamily community located at 7148 Brockton Lane in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove. Constructed in 2021, Rush Creek offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 988 square feet. Individual units feature granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, energy-efficient appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. Community amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, swimming pool with a sundeck, heated underground parking and an outdoor patio.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between St. Cloud, Minn.-based Trident Development and West Palm Beach, Fla.-based North American Development Group. JLL also provided a $47.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller. Brock Yaffe led the JLL team representing the borrower.