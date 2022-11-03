REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $74M Loan for Refinancing of Southside Works in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Loans, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania, Retail

PITTSBURGH — JLL has arranged a $74 million loan for the refinancing of Southside Works, a 471,939-square-foot office and retail development in Pittsburgh. Built in phases between 2002 and 2004 and renovated in 2021, Southside Works comprises 245,570 square feet of office space and 226,369 square feet of retail space. The development also features multiple pocket parks, open green spaces, sport courts and a dog park. Nick Unkovic and Jeremy Bernstein of JLL arranged the six-year, floating-rate loan through Dollar Bank on behalf of the borrower, SomeraRoad.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  