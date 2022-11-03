JLL Arranges $74M Loan for Refinancing of Southside Works in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — JLL has arranged a $74 million loan for the refinancing of Southside Works, a 471,939-square-foot office and retail development in Pittsburgh. Built in phases between 2002 and 2004 and renovated in 2021, Southside Works comprises 245,570 square feet of office space and 226,369 square feet of retail space. The development also features multiple pocket parks, open green spaces, sport courts and a dog park. Nick Unkovic and Jeremy Bernstein of JLL arranged the six-year, floating-rate loan through Dollar Bank on behalf of the borrower, SomeraRoad.