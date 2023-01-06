REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $75.8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio in Newark

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $75.8 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling 738,238 square feet in Newark. The portfolio sits on a combined 19.5 acres and features clear heights of 27 feet, 68 dock doors and approximately 80 car parking spaces. In addition, the portfolio includes 23,302 square feet of land for trailer parking that is leased to One Stop Newark. Colby Mueck, Matthew Pizzolato and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the loan through SMBC on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based investment and development firm Hines. At the time of the loan closing, the portfolio was fully leased to 16 tenants.

