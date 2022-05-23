JLL Arranges 75,000 SF Office Lease in Miami for Medical Research Firm

Evolution Research Group leased four full floors at Quattro Miami, a four-building office park in the city’s Airport West submarket.

MIAMI — JLL has arranged a 75,000-square-foot office lease at Quattro Miami, a four-building office park in the city’s Airport West submarket. The tenant, medical research firm Evolution Research Group (ERG), is relocating its South Florida regional headquarters to Quattro Miami from Hialeah. The move expands ERG’s office footprint by 45,000 square feet, according to JLL. The New Jersey-based firm leased four full floors at Quattro East, located at 700 NW 107th Ave. Doug Okun of JLL represented the landlord, an entity owned by Guy Sharon and Yoav Merary that is doing business as Four 700 LLC, in the lease negotiations. David Herbert, Donna Abood and Joseph Abood of Avison Young represented ERG. Quattro Miami was recently renovated with updated façades, lobbies, common areas and restrooms, a revamped café, new elevator controls and cabs, a renovated fitness center and a new conferencing center. The park’s tenant roster includes Farelogix/Accelya, State’s Title and Alliance for Aging, in addition to other traditional office tenants and medical and research companies.