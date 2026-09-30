JLL Arranges $75M in Financing for Industrial Park in Medford, New York

MEDFORD, N.Y. — JLL has arranged $75 million in financing for Rechler Business District, a master-planned industrial business park in Medford, located on Long Island. Rechler Business District encompasses a newly constructed, 140,875-square-foot logistics facility that is fully leased, 9.8 acres of industrial outdoor storage (IOS) space that are also fully leased and approximately 45 acres of shovel-ready land. Peter Rotchford and Tyler Peck of JLL arranged the financing through AllianceBernstein on behalf of the owner, Rechler Equity Partners.