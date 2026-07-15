Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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The new multifamily community will be situated along Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

JLL Arranges $76.8M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Jacksonville Beach

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $76.8 million construction loan for a 415-unit multifamily development in Jacksonville Beach. Mark West led the JLL team in arranging the four-year, floating-rate loan through Ameris Bank on behalf of the borrower, Trevato Development Group.

Located along Beach Boulevard, the community will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 989 square feet in size, as well as 1,800 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include multiple courtyards, a pool complex with cabanas and a sun shelf, fitness centers, coworking spaces, outdoor summer kitchens, bocce ball courts, hammock islands and a dog park with a washing station.

Trevato broke ground on the property on July 1 and plans to deliver the first units by fourth-quarter 2028.

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