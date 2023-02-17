JLL Arranges $77.5M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project
PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $77.5 million construction loan for a 466-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Phase I of the development will deliver 279 units, a parking garage and 8,450 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, theater, coworking space, dog run and a convenience mart. Michael Klein, Tom Didio and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower and developer, Saxum Real Estate. A construction timeline was not disclosed.