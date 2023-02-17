JLL Arranges $77.5M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Saxum Real Estate's new multifamily project in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood will total 466 units that will be developed in two phases.

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $77.5 million construction loan for a 466-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Phase I of the development will deliver 279 units, a parking garage and 8,450 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, theater, coworking space, dog run and a convenience mart. Michael Klein, Tom Didio and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower and developer, Saxum Real Estate. A construction timeline was not disclosed.