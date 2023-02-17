REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $77.5M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Saxum-Real-Estate-Northern-Liberties

Saxum Real Estate's new multifamily project in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood will total 466 units that will be developed in two phases.

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $77.5 million construction loan for a 466-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Phase I of the development will deliver 279 units, a parking garage and 8,450 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, theater, coworking space, dog run and a convenience mart. Michael Klein, Tom Didio and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower and developer, Saxum Real Estate. A construction timeline was not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  