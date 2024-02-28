Wednesday, February 28, 2024
JLL Arranges $78.5M Sale of Distribution Center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — JLL has arranged the $78.5 million sale of an 812,425-square-foot distribution center in Mechanicsburg, located just outside of Harrisburg in the central part of the Keystone State. The facility was built on 44.3 acres in 2002 and offers 182 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 329 parking spaces, 109 trailer stalls and 195-foot truck court depths. John Plower and Ryan Cottone of JLL represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Lightstone and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, in the transaction. Peter Rotchford, Andrew Scandalios, Michael Pagniucci and Tyler Peck of JLL arranged a $65 million acquisition loan through Argentic Investment Management on behalf of the new ownership.

