JLL Arranges $78.5M Sale of Industrial Park in Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

I-95 Logistics Park was fully leased to an Amazon and Brother International at the time of sale.

RICHMOND, VA. — JLL has arranged the $78.5 million sale of I-95 Logistics Park, a two-building, 923,400-square-foot industrial complex in Richmond. The property is situated on 60 acres at 4747 and 4949 Commerce Drive, along Interstate 95 and six miles south of downtown Richmond. The asset was fully leased to Brother International as well as an undisclosed American multinational technology company at the time of sale. Multiple media outlets report Amazon is the other tenant. John Huguenard, Bruce Strasburg and Patrick Nally of JLL represented the seller, Panattoni Development Co. Inc., in the transaction. Virginia-based Cambridge Property Group represented the buyer, Logistics Park 95 LLC, which is an affiliate of Halle Enterprises.