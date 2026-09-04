Friday, September 4, 2026
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The-Flynn-at-Live-Oak-Dallas
The Flynn at Live Oak in Dallas totals 327 units.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

JLL Arranges $78.7M Loan for Refinancing of East Dallas Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a $78.7 million loan for the refinancing of The Flynn at Live Oak, a 327-unit apartment community in East Dallas. The five-story, newly constructed building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 832 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor courtyards with fire pits and grilling stations, a sky lounge, fitness center with outdoor yoga space, coworking lounge and a grab-and-go convenience store. Lucas Borges, Lauren Dow, Sam Tarter, Aidan Flanagan and Christian Johnston of JLL arranged the loan through private equity firm Blue Owl Capital on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Conor Commercial Real Estate and Globe Corp.

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