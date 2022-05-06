REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $78M Loan for Refinancing of Hackensack Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The Current on River in Hackensack totals 254 units. The property was built in 2020.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $78 million loan for the refinancing of The Current on River, a 254-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Built in 2020, Current on River offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 846 square feet. Residences feature granite/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, barbecue and picnic areas, a courtyard, coffee bar, clubroom, work lounge, pet spa and a conference room. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr. and Gerard Quinn of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through New York Life on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of locally based development and management firm Hekemian & Co.

