JLL Arranges $78M Loan for Refinancing of Hackensack Apartment Community

The Current on River in Hackensack totals 254 units. The property was built in 2020.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $78 million loan for the refinancing of The Current on River, a 254-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Built in 2020, Current on River offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 846 square feet. Residences feature granite/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, barbecue and picnic areas, a courtyard, coffee bar, clubroom, work lounge, pet spa and a conference room. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr. and Gerard Quinn of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through New York Life on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of locally based development and management firm Hekemian & Co.