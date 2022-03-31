JLL Arranges $8.1M Loan for Refinancing of Medical Office Building in Bedminster, New Jersey

REBusinessOnline

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — JLL has arranged an $8.1 million loan for the refinancing of Bedminster Medical Plaza, a 38,925-square-foot medical office building located about 50 miles west of Manhattan. At the time of the loan closing, the building was 85 percent leased to 13 providers of various specialties, including radiology, optometry, family and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, orthopedics and sports medicine. Jon Mikula, Max Custer and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through National Life Group on behalf of the borrower, DGLV Properties.

