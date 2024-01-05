Friday, January 5, 2024
JLL Arranges $8.3M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey Shore Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

BARNEGAT, N.J. — JLL has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Barnegat Village Square, a 70,491-square-foot shopping center on the Jersey Shore. The center was built in 1998 and was 97 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, with grocer ACME Markets serving as the anchor tenant. Other tenants include Barnegat Wine & Spirits, China King, AtlantiCare Urgent Care, Marchioni’s, Dazzlz Salon and Burger King. Jim Cadranell and Michael Mataras of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Provident Bank on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Walters Group.

