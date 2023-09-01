Friday, September 1, 2023
Named Canal Park Square, the building was originally constructed in 1886 and redeveloped in 2015.
JLL Arranges $8.5M Sale of Historic Apartment, Retail Building in Duluth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DULUTH, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $8.5 million sale of Canal Park Square in Duluth. The property comprises 29 apartment units along with retail space in the city’s Canal Park neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1886, the building underwent a redevelopment in 2015 to convert the second-story office space into luxury apartments. Units average 835 square feet, and amenities include a clubroom and fitness center. Retailers include 310 Pub, Green Mill, Love Creamery, Cloud 9 Bistro, Canal Park Liquor and Rue 48 Salon. Devon Dvorak, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Sherman Associates. The buyer was undisclosed.

