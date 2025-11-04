JLL Brokers $8.5M Sale of Industrial Biomanufacturing Facility in Pleasanton, California

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has directed the sale of Tri-Valley GMP, an industrial biomanufacturing facility located at 4698 Willow Road in Pleasanton. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to Cannae Partners and REALM for $8.5 million. Erik Hanson of JLL led the transaction.

The cGMP facility previously served as Gritstone bio’s Tri-Valley hub until its February 2025 vacancy. The 42,620-square-foot property benefits from improvements totaling more than $325 per square foot invested into the current build-out, transforming it into a state-of-the-art laboratory and manufacturing complex featuring 12 production rooms, ISO 5+ cleanroom space and comprehensive quality assurance and quality control laboratories.