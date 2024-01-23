JLL Arranges $80M in Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Asbury Park, New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged $80 million in construction financing for SURFHOUSE Asbury Park, a 226-unit multifamily project in coastal New Jersey. The six-story building will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will range in size from 700 to 1,200 square feet, as well as three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge and a rooftop deck, and the project also includes 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Jon Mikula, Matthew Pizzolato and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged a senior construction loan from Unity Capital for the project in addition to $21 million in equity that was raised on Crowdstreet. The borrower and developer is a joint venture between iStar Residential and Starfield Cos.