110-Horatio-St.-Manhattan
The interiors of all 152 units at 110 Horatio St. in Manhattan were recently upgraded.
JLL Arranges $80M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged an $80 million loan for the refinancing of a 152-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. The 10-story, freshly renovated building at 110 Horatio St. houses 87 studios, 42 one-bedroom residences,18 two-bedroom units and five penthouses. Amenities include a landscaped roof terrace, resident lounge, onsite laundry facility and a fitness center. Geoff Goldstein, Steven Klein and Chris Pratt of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through investment manager AXA IM Alts on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Rockrose Development. The building was approximately 99 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

