JLL Arranges $80M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Raleigh

The Center for Technology & Innovation and Keystone Science Center were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including the State of North Carolina, Bandwidth Inc. and Cengage.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has arranged the $80 million sale of two office buildings spanning 175,444 square feet on the Centennial Campus of North Carolina State University (NC State) in north Raleigh. The portfolio comprises The Center for Technology & Innovation, which is located at 1010 Main Campus Drive, and Keystone Science Center, located at 1791 Varsity Drive. Keystone Science Center was delivered in 2010 and totals 70,446 square feet. The Center for Technology & Innovation was built in 2016 and comprises 104,998 square feet. Both buildings were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including the State of North Carolina, Bandwidth Inc. and Cengage. The seller, Keystone Corp., developed both buildings on behalf of NC State. The undisclosed buyer has retained Keystone to manage the properties. Ryan Clutter, Scot Humphrey, Chris Lingerfelt and Zack Drozda of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.