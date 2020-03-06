REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $80M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

The Center for Technology & Innovation and Keystone Science Center were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including the State of North Carolina, Bandwidth Inc. and Cengage.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has arranged the $80 million sale of two office buildings spanning 175,444 square feet on the Centennial Campus of North Carolina State University (NC State) in north Raleigh. The portfolio comprises The Center for Technology & Innovation, which is located at 1010 Main Campus Drive, and Keystone Science Center, located at 1791 Varsity Drive. Keystone Science Center was delivered in 2010 and totals 70,446 square feet. The Center for Technology & Innovation was built in 2016 and comprises 104,998 square feet. Both buildings were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including the State of North Carolina, Bandwidth Inc. and Cengage. The seller, Keystone Corp., developed both buildings on behalf of NC State. The undisclosed buyer has retained Keystone to manage the properties. Ryan Clutter, Scot Humphrey, Chris Lingerfelt and Zack Drozda of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020