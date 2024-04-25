Thursday, April 25, 2024
100-Frontage-Road-Newark
The industrial building at 100 Frontage Road in Newark totals 224,900 square feet. United Airlines is the building's sole occupant.
JLL Arranges $81M in Financing for Newark Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged $81 million in permanent financing for a 224,900-square-foot, newly constructed industrial building located in Newark. The 12.2-acre site at 100 Frontage Road is adjacent to Newark Liberty International Airport, and the building is fully leased to United Airlines. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 41 dock-high doors and parking for 130 cars and 38 trailers. Jim Cadranell, Greg Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the five-year, interest-only loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was Seagis Property Group.

