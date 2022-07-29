REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $82.5M Sale of The Mark Parsippany Apartments in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The Mark Parsippany in Northern New Jersey totals 212 units.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $82.5 million sale of The Mark Parsippany, a 212-unit apartment complex in Northern new Jersey. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 911 square feet that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands and individual washers and dryers. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, resident lounge, conference room and a pet washing station. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver and Joseph Lembo of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Harbor Group International, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of The DSF Group, an investment firm with offices in Boston and Washington, D.C.

