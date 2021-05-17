REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $82.6M Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Columbia, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Marlow Apartments

Located at 6200 Valencia Lane, Marlow will total 510,181 rentable square feet and include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, in addition to eight loft units with two-story layouts.

COLUMBIA, MD. — JLL has arranged an $82.6 million construction loan for the development of Marlow, a 472-unit apartment community with 32,340 square feet of ground-floor retail space located in downtown Columbia. Mark Gibson, Jamie Leachman, Drake Greer and Jackson Cabot of JLL secured the floating-rate construction loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of The Howard Hughes Corp. The four-year loan includes a one-year extension option.

Located at 6200 Valencia Lane, Marlow will total 510,181 rentable square feet and include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, in addition to eight loft units with two-story layouts. Initial delivery of the apartments is expected in fall 2022.

The Marlow will be part of Merriweather District, Howard Hughes Corp.’s 14 million-square-foot master-planned development. Merriweather District will total 2.3 million square feet of office space; 320,000 square feet of retail space; 1,900 multifamily units; a 250-room hotel, community pavilion; and about 60 acres of open space. The Merriweather District features Symphony Woods, a 40-acre parkland area, and Merriweather Post Pavilion, a music and community venue.

