JLL Arranges $84.7M Refinancing for Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — An affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises has received $84.7 million in refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a grocery-anchored regional retail center in Thousand Oaks.

Matt Stewart, Alethia Halamandaris and Chris Jaffe of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the financing through TerraCotta Credit Fund for the borrower.

Located at 165-401 N. Moorpark Road, Janss Marketplace features 456,390 square feet of retail space. The property was built in phases from 1959 to 1999 and renovated in 2007 and 2020. Current tenants include Aldi, ULTA Beauty, Petco, Old Navy, Five Below and Golds Gym. At the time of financing, the property was 90 percent occupied.