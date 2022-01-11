JLL Arranges $84.7M Sale of Multifamily Community on Florida’s Space Coast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Haven at West Melbourne includes 13 buildings total, and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 1,164 square feet.

WEST MELBOURNE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of The Haven at West Melbourne, a three-story, garden-style multifamily community located in West Melbourne. JT Capital purchased the Space Coast property for $84.7 million. Ken Delvillar and Jay Ballard of JLL represented the seller, Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Cos., in the transaction. Melissa Marcolini Quinn, Lee Weaver, Rob Rothaug and Emily Moallem of JLL represented the borrower in arranging an undisclosed amount of debt and equity financing for the acquisition.

The Haven at West Melbourne includes 13 buildings total, and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 1,164 square feet. Unit features include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, window coverings, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style vinyl flooring, granite countertops and private balconies or sunrooms. Community amenities include a pool and sundeck, outdoor gourmet kitchen, fitness center, business center, children’s play park, billiards room, sand volleyball court, dog park and a car care center.

Located at 4550 Explorer Drive, the property is situated close to employers including L3Harris, Collins Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, Patrick Air Force Base, Lockheed Martin and Blue Origin. The property is also situated 5.3 miles from downtown Melbourne, 3.4 miles from the Florida Institute of Technology, 30.9 miles from the Eastern Florida State College and 5.4 miles from Melbourne Orlando International Airport. Additionally, the community is surrounded by healthcare providers including Health First, Steward Healthcare and Kindred Hospital.