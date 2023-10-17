Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Azusa Industrial Center features three buildings offering a total of 432,500 square feet of industrial space in Azusa, Calif.
JLL Arranges $84M in Financing for Azusa Industrial Center in California

by Amy Works

AZUSA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $84 million in post-close acquisition financing for Azusa Industrial Center in Azusa, approximately 20 miles east of Los Angeles. The borrower was IDS Real Estate Group.

Built between 1986 and 1987, the three-building, 432,500-square-foot asset is fully leased to four tenants. Spanning 23.6 acres, the property features a total of 73 dock doors, seven grade-level doors, truck courts ranging from 130 feet to 160 feet and clear heights ranging from 24 feet to 30 feet.

Matt Stewart, Ace Sudah and Daniel Skerrett of JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year, floating-rate loan through PGIM Real Estate’s debt fund focused on transitional bridge lending. Jace Bertegs led the PGIM Real Estate team.

