JLL Arranges $85.1M in Financing for Development of Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The 246-unit Paravel in Eden Prairie will include a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units as well as penthouse units.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $85.1 million in joint venture equity and construction financing for Paravel, a 246-unit apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. JLL secured a $59.5 million construction-to-permanent, fixed-rate loan through a life insurance company, and sourced $25.6 million in joint venture equity from a high-net-worth family office. Located at 8300 Commonwealth Drive, Paravel will be part of the Castle Ridge mixed-use development. The complex will include 358 underground parking stalls and 67 surface parking spaces. Josh Talberg, Brock Yaffe, Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Pat McMullen, Adam Haydon, William Haass and Ken Dayton of JLL represented the borrower, Timberland Partners.