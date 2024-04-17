Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Performance Food Group @ Cardinal North is a 328,335-square-foot cold storage facility in metro Richmond.
JLL Arranges $85.4M Sale of Cold Storage Facility in Glen Allen, Virginia

by John Nelson

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — JLL has arranged the $85.4 million sale of Performance Food Group @ Cardinal North, a 328,335-square-foot cold storage facility in Glen Allen, a suburb of Richmond. Bill Prutting, Pete Pittroff, Craig Childs, Dave Andrews, Josh McArdle and Christopher Dale of JLL represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The team also secured the undisclosed buyer.

Situated within one mile from I-95, the property was delivered last year and is fully leased to Richmond-based Performance Food Group. The facility includes 160,000 square feet of refrigerated space, a standalone vehicle maintenance and fueling facility, 32-foot clear heights, 52 dock-high doors and 138 trailer spaces.

The 59.3-acre site offers room for two expansions that could potentially increase the square footage of the property by 40 percent, according to JLL.

