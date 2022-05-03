REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $85M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio Across Four States

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL Capital Markets has arranged an $85 million loan for the acquisition of a 12-building industrial portfolio totaling 814,888 square feet across California, Georgia, Maryland and Minnesota. MDH Partners acquired the fully leased portfolio. Chris Drew, Maxx Carney, Jimmy Calvo, Robert Carey, Brock Yaffe and Eric Boucher of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan with Truist. Mark Hancock of Truist Commercial Real Estate served as the lead on the transaction for Truist.

