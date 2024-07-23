Tuesday, July 23, 2024
West End II represents the second phase of Kane Realty’s redevelopment of the former Clancy & Theys headquarters building in Raleigh's West End neighborhood.
JLL Arranges $85M Construction Financing for West End II Multifamily Development in Downtown Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has arranged $33.6 million of joint venture equity and $51.4 million in debt financing for the development of West End II, a 252-unit luxury apartment development underway in downtown Raleigh’s West End neighborhood.

The equity partner is an investment fund from South America and the lender is an unnamed national life insurance company. Travis Anderson, Warren Johnson, Ryan Pride and Jovi Rodriguez of JLL arranged the equity placement and debt on behalf of the borrower, locally based Kane Realty Corp.

Located at 510 W. Cabarrus St., West End II represents the second phase of Kane Realty’s redevelopment of the former Clancy & Theys headquarters building. Phase I, Platform Apartments, is currently in lease-up. Designed by Dwell Design Studio, West End II will feature luxury apartments ranging from one- to three-bedroom layouts, as well as high-end amenities and 4,000 square feet of flexible retail space. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

