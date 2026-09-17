JLL Arranges $86.7M Sale of 323,113 SF Shopping Center in Metro Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has arranged the $86.7 million sale of Knightdale Marketplace, a 323,113-square-foot super regional shopping center in metro Raleigh. Invesco Real Estate purchased the 43.5-acre property from a joint venture between affiliates of Bailard Inc. and M&J Wilkow Ltd. Tom Kolarczyk, Andrew Kahn, Ella Glover and Katie Sanger of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2008 along I-540, Knightdale Marketplace is located at 1006 Shoppes at Midway Drive and 210-304 Hinton Oaks Blvd. in Knightdale. Target and The Home Depot shadow-anchor the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Michaels, PetSmart, Barnes & Noble, Starbucks, Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s, Qdoba, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Subway and Visionworks. The shopping center also includes outparcels leased to Wells Fargo, Arby’s and Saltgrass Steak House.