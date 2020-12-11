REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $87.6M in Construction Financing for 25-Story Ascent Apartments in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Ascent will include 259 luxury units. Completion is slated for summer 2022.

MILWAUKEE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $87.6 million in construction financing for Ascent, a 25-story, 259-unit luxury apartment tower in Milwaukee. Upon completion, Ascent will be the tallest mass timber building in the world, according to JLL. The 272,475-square-foot project will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,052 square feet. Slated to deliver in summer 2022, the development will also include 8,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, lounge, fitness center and a rooftop with event space, fire pits, outdoor cinema area, shared workspaces and views of Lake Michigan. Timothy Joyce and Trent Niederberger of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between New Land Enterprises and Wiechmann Enterprises. Bank OZK provided senior financing while Hines Realty Income Fund provided a mezzanine loan. Construction is now underway.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  