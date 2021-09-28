JLL Arranges $88.5M Sale of Residential Development Site in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $88.5 million sale of a 76,000-square-foot residential development site located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in the Long Island City area of Queens. The site is zoned to allow a total buildable area of 444,000 square feet. Bob Knakal, Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan and Jonathan Hageman of JLL represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. Christopher Peck, Andrew Scandalios, Rob Hinckley, Jeff Julien and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged an equity partnership with Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between The Domain Cos., L+M Development Partners and The Vorea Group.