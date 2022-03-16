REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $8M Acquisition Loan for Two-Property Industrial Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged an $8 million loan for the acquisition of a two-property industrial portfolio totaling 90,849 square feet in Chicago. Jeff Sause, Brian Walsh and Wyatt Strahan of JLL represented the borrower, California-based Unilev Capital Corp. A national bank provided the loan. Unilev’s industrial platform, which launched less than 18 months ago, has acquired $120 million worth of industrial assets nationwide.

