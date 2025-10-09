Thursday, October 9, 2025
15-Broad-St.-Boston
The office building at 15 Broad St. in Boston's Financial District includes retail space on the ground floor that has been occupied by the same retailer for 11 years.
JLL Arranges $8M in Financing for Downtown Boston Office Building

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has arranged $8 million in financing for a 75,000-square-foot office building located at 15 Broad St. in downtown Boston. The 10-story building was originally constructed in 1910. Amy Lousararian and Hugh Doherty of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through MountainOne Bank. The borrower, local owner-operator Broder, plans to use proceeds to fund capital improvements, including a redesign of the lobby, upgrading of common areas and the introduction of a new amenity package.

