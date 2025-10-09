JLL Arranges $8M in Financing for Downtown Boston Office Building

BOSTON — JLL has arranged $8 million in financing for a 75,000-square-foot office building located at 15 Broad St. in downtown Boston. The 10-story building was originally constructed in 1910. Amy Lousararian and Hugh Doherty of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through MountainOne Bank. The borrower, local owner-operator Broder, plans to use proceeds to fund capital improvements, including a redesign of the lobby, upgrading of common areas and the introduction of a new amenity package.