Walgreens and Live Fit Gym occupy the 29,762-square-foot retail building at 2145 Market St. in San Francisco.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

JLL Arranges $9.3M Sale of San Francisco Retail Property

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — JLL has arranged the $9.3 million sale of a 29,762-square-foot retail property located at 2145 Market St. in San Francisco. Pacific Capital purchased the property from a private family trust. The site comprises two parcels totaling 0.36 acres and houses a two-story retail building that is fully leased to Walgreens and Live Fit Gym, as well as a subterranean parking garage. Eric Kathrein, Warren McClean, Andrew Spangenberg and Jen Mistretta of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

