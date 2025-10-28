Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Connecticut

JLL Arranges $9.5M Loan for Refinancing of Connecticut Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — JLL has arranged a $9.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 115,800-square-foot industrial building in South Windsor, located northeast of Hartford. The building at 555 Nutmeg Road was constructed on 12.1 acres in 1980 and was fully leased at the time of sale to wholesale tire distributor US Autoforce. Max Custer, Ryan Carroll and Michael Donohoe of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Snowball Developments.

