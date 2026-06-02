JLL Arranges $91.3M Sale of 122,167 SF Retail Center in Southern California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $91.3 million sale of The Beacon, a 122,167-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Carlsbad, roughly 35 miles north of San Diego. Asana Partners sold the asset to 11North Partners.

The Beacon, which comprises 15.2 acres, was originally built in 1982 and renovated from 2020 to 2023. Luxury fitness brand Equinox anchors the center, which features a mix of tenants including Arhaus, Sweetgreen, Shake Shack, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Pitfire Pizza and Lofty Coffee Co.

Geoff Tranchina, Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL represented the seller in the deal.