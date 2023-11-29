JLL Arranges $92.3M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in North Bethesda, Maryland

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. — JLL has arranged a $92.3 million construction loan for a 354-unit, 12-story luxury apartment community planned for North Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. Located at 5400 McGrath Blvd., the project is dubbed Parcel H. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell, Jamie Leachman and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through SMBC on behalf of the borrower, LCOR.

Upon completion, the development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as nine penthouse units, averaging 881 square feet in size. Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool, courtyard with grilling stations and fire pits, resident lounge with coworking stations, designated meeting rooms and tech pods, indoor and outdoor children’s’ playrooms, a dog park and a penthouse lounge featuring gaming areas and a golf simulator.

Parcel H represents the final property within The Quad, a four-property portfolio of apartment communities in North Bethesda built by LCOR. The other three properties include Wentworth House (built in 2008), Aurora (2014) and Arrowood (2021). Together, The Quad will total 1,300 adjacent apartments operated by LCOR.