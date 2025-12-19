Friday, December 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Adamo Distribution Center
Pictured is Adamo Distribution Center, one of two small-bay industrial parks located in the 492,957-square-foot Tampa Infill Logistics Portfolio.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Arranges $92.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in East Tampa

by Abby Cox

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a nine-building portfolio located across two industrial parks in Tampa on the east side of the city’s central business district. East Capital Partners purchased the 492,957-square-foot portfolio for $92.5 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and David Orta Jr. of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Melissa Rose, Jovi Rodriguez and Duncan Miller, also with JLL, secured financing for the acquisition on behalf of the new owner.

The portfolio spans 25.6 acres and includes Adamo Distribution Center and Commerce Distribution Center. The small-bay industrial parks were 94 percent leased at the time of sale to 28 tenants across multiple industries such as utilities, logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods, building materials, biotech, medical supplies and technology.

You may also like

Basis Purchases Industrial Portfolio in Hialeah, Florida for...

BXP Buys D.C. Office Building for $55M, Plans...

Wood Partners to Break Ground on 328-Unit Alta...

Sigmund Cos. Acquires 84,373 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Center...

BKM Capital Partners Buys 200,343 SF Industrial Portfolio...

The Milestone Group Buys 322-Unit Bucking Horse Apartments...

Rocket Lister Purchases Office Building in Tempe, Arizona...

Time Equities Acquires Cactus Plaza Retail Property in...

Faris Lee Negotiates Sale of 11,266 SF Retail...