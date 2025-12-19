JLL Arranges $92.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in East Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a nine-building portfolio located across two industrial parks in Tampa on the east side of the city’s central business district. East Capital Partners purchased the 492,957-square-foot portfolio for $92.5 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and David Orta Jr. of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Melissa Rose, Jovi Rodriguez and Duncan Miller, also with JLL, secured financing for the acquisition on behalf of the new owner.

The portfolio spans 25.6 acres and includes Adamo Distribution Center and Commerce Distribution Center. The small-bay industrial parks were 94 percent leased at the time of sale to 28 tenants across multiple industries such as utilities, logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods, building materials, biotech, medical supplies and technology.