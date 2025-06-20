JLL Arranges $92M in Financing for Industrial Park in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — JLL has arranged $92 million in financing for the three-building, 393,911-square-foot Fordham Park Robotic and Logistics Campus in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. The campus spans 40.1 acres and features high-bay research and development, robotics and distribution space. The park was fully leased at the time of sale to credit tenants in the e-commerce, warehouse automation/robotics and semiconductor equipment/industrial automation industries. Tom Sullivan led the JLL team that arranged the five-year loan through M&T Bank on behalf of the borrower, Carlisle Capital Corp.