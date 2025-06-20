Friday, June 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Fordham-Park-Robotic-Logistics-Campus-Wilmington-Massachusetts
The Fordham Park Robotic & Logistics Campus in Wilmington, Massachusetts, consists of three buildings totaling 393,911 square feet on a 40.1-acre site.
IndustrialLoansMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Arranges $92M in Financing for Industrial Park in Wilmington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — JLL has arranged $92 million in financing for the three-building, 393,911-square-foot Fordham Park Robotic and Logistics Campus in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. The campus spans 40.1 acres and features high-bay research and development, robotics and distribution space. The park was fully leased at the time of sale to credit tenants in the e-commerce, warehouse automation/robotics and semiconductor equipment/industrial automation industries. Tom Sullivan led the JLL team that arranged the five-year loan through M&T Bank on behalf of the borrower, Carlisle Capital Corp.

You may also like

IRG Completes 227,500 SF Warehouse in Suffolk, Virginia...

Cushman & Wakefield Secures $28.7M in Bridge Financing...

Texas Instruments Plans $60B Investment in U.S. Semiconductor...

Stellar Bank Provides Acquisition Financing for 44,494 SF...

United Nations Signs 425,190 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Related Beal Tops Out 345,000 SF Life Sciences...

Commercial Development Co. Buys 237,480 SF Former Manufacturing...

Unilever Opens New 111,000 SF Headquarters Office in...

Dalfen Industrial Expands Las Vegas Footprint with Purchase...